Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

