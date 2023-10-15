HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) vs. Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.78%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 14.73% 6.29% 0.71% Pathfinder Bancorp 17.14% 10.12% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $187.09 million 2.34 $45.59 million $0.84 11.20 Pathfinder Bancorp $46.61 million 1.34 $12.93 million $1.85 7.22

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides a range of educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. The company operated through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also had administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

