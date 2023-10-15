Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 255,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Harvest Health & Recreation Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.
About Harvest Health & Recreation
Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Health & Recreation
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.