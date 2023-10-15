Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading Down 2.8%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

