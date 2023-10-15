HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $309,491.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $309,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
