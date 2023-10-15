HC Wainwright Trims Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price to $18.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 121,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

