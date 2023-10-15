Head-To-Head Survey: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Commercial National Financial pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $25.63 million 1.28 $8.08 million $1.64 5.06 Bankwell Financial Group $104.80 million 1.82 $37.43 million $4.57 5.34

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commercial National Financial and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 25.12% N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group 21.69% 14.80% 1.14%

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Commercial National Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

