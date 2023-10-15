Head to Head Survey: Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qudian and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qudian and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 68.42% 1.72% 1.62% Soluna -630.94% -100.08% -59.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qudian and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $397.53 million 1.19 -$52.48 million $0.14 14.50 Soluna $15.71 million 0.34 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Risk & Volatility

Qudian has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qudian beats Soluna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

