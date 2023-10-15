High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 82,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $407.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

