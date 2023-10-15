Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $149.98 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

