Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hulic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Hulic has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $8.75.
Hulic Company Profile
