Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Hulic has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

