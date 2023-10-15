Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 608 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

