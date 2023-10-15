IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $74,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.27.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.