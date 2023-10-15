IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

