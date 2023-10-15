IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STLD opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.