IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 132.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 137.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

WBA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

