Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.