Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

