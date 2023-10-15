InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.8-123.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.17. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. On average, analysts predict that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

