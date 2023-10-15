Insider Buying: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Acquires 350,000 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

