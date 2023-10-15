Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CFO Sells 46,586 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.