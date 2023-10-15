Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 115.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBP opened at $117.52 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.41.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.