Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAS. Macquarie assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.