Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $760.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

