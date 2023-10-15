iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

