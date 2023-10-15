J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $345.01 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $239.76 and a one year high of $364.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.