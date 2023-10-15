J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $236.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

