J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 199,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 633,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 282,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

RF stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

