J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $139.66 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.