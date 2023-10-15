J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,734 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 451,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 75,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

