Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.9 %

NXPI stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.