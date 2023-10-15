Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JSPR. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

