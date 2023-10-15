Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $88.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.55.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.