Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $140.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.1 %

IBP stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

