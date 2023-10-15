Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $93.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.83.

MHK opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.35. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

