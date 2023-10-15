JMP Securities Lowers Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target to $25.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 213.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Hippo stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Hippo has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($2.30). Hippo had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.30%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Hippo will post -12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Drake Nichols bought 24,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,447.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,069 shares of company stock worth $373,309. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hippo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter worth $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hippo by 108.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hippo by 347.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hippo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

