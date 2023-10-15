JMP Securities Trims Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Target Price to $8.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

SANA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,876,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,568,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 787,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,443,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 82,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

