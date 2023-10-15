Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

