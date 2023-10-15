JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Update

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of YY opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.57. JOYY has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.69 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOYY

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. CWM LLC grew its position in JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.