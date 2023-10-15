JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $250.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $212.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

