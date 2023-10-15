JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $110.72 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 308.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $148,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.