JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

