JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

