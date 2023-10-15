JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Target Price to $3.40

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3.80 to $3.40 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

NYSE:HMY opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

