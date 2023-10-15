JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $38.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

