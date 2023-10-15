Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.

