Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Karooooo Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $23.77 on Friday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in Karooooo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth $368,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

