KBR (NYSE:KBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NYSE KBR opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KBR has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

