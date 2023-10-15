Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Kelly Services Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.50 million, a P/E ratio of 458.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

