Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $168.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $198.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.